deadmau5, ODESZA, Flume, More to Perform at "Party In Place" Virtual Concert This Friday

In what looks more like the headlining roster of a major music festival, RADIO.COM has unveiled the lineup for its forthcoming "Party In Place" livestream event.

The stream, which will take place this Friday, July 3rd, flaunts a staggering lineup of EDM's crème de la crème. deadmau5, Disclosure, Flume, Major Lazer, ODESZA, Porter Robinson, REZZ, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and Toro Y Moi are all set to take the virtual stage to kick off this year's July 4th weekend in style.

During the broadcast, RADIO.COM will be fundraising for their media partner When We All Vote, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization launched in 2018 by co-chairs Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw that aims to close the race and age voting gap.

Representatives also stated that the event will last three hours, so fans hoping for marathon sets must keep their expectations at bay. However, they can find solace in the fact that the artists may take advantage of their truncated performances to debut new music.

The "Party In Place" virtual concert will air across all RADIO.COM Alternative stations on Friday, July 3rd starting at 10PM ET (7PM PDT). You can also tune in on the RADIO.COM app.