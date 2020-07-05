Listen to "Party in Place" Sets from Porter Robinson, ODESZA, deadmau5, Flume, and More

On Friday, July 3rd, RADIO.COM hosted their"Party In Place" virtual concert in support of When We All Vote. For the broadcast, organizers recruited the help of electronic mainstays deadmau5, Disclosure, Flume, Major Lazer, ODESZA, Porter Robinson, REZZ, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and Toro Y Moi. Each artist laid down a mini-set of about 20 minutes to make up the concert's three-hour runtime.

For those who missed the show, a Mixcloud user by the name of HiFriend uploaded more than half of the night's performances. You can listen to the entire sets from some of the artists below.

RADIO.COM and When We All Vote's "Party In Place" virtual concert took place on Friday, July 3rd. Those looking to donate to When We All Vote or participate in the voter registration process can do so via the organization's website here.

PORTER ROBINSON

FLUME

DEADMAU5

ODESZA

RÜFÜS DU SOL