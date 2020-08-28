Pasquale Rotella Confirms 2021 Postponement of Insomniac Festivals Due to COVID-19

Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella took to social media today to share some devastating—if unsurprising—news about the future of his company's wildly popular dance music festivals in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, and Dreamstate SoCal have all officially been tabled, biting the bullet amid a relentless pandemic that continues to throttle the music community at large. They will now all be planned for unannounced 2021 dates.

"As you might have imagined after we moved EDC Las Vegas to May 2021, we will be shifting Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando & Dreamstate SoCal to 2021 as well," he wrote via Instagram. "While this year has been full of ups and downs, it’s something I’ve found a lot of positivity & excitement in. This extra time to plan is going to allow us to make our 2021 events the best we’ve ever had both creatively and logistically."

Fans of Insomniac's world-renowned festivals can find solace in the fact that Rotella asserted he will "keep the vibe alive" through the brand's patented Rave-A-Thons. "In the meantime, we will of course continue to keep the vibe alive through InsomniacTV with a bunch of new Livestreams & Rave-A-Thons so stay tuned for those announcements," he wrote.

Check out Rotella's announcement in full below.

