Pasquale Rotella Says "Nothing Has Changed" With EDC Las Vegas 2021 Dates

"If we can have a safe show in May, then we’re going to make it happen."

Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella took to social media to allay concerns regarding the potential postponement of EDC Las Vegas due to the impact of COVID-19.

In a tweet, Rotella said that "nothing has changed" at this time and also promised a more comprehensive update in the near future. "Full EDC LV update coming soon. But as of now, nothing has changed," he tweeted. "If we can have a safe show in May, then we’re going to make it happen."

At the time of this article's publication, the dates of the 2021 edition of EDC Las Vegas are May 21st to 23rd. However, considering the extensive planning it takes to organize a music festival of this scale, a postponement seems like the most logical move for Insomniac amid the uncertainty of the pandemic. In 2019, the festival hosted around 450,000 people at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway over the course of its three days, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.

In a follow-up tweet, Rotella noted that Insomniac has chosen backup dates if the May dates are scrapped, but refrained from divulging them. "If we’re not able to do the show in May, then we have backup dates ready & refunds if you can’t make our new dates," he wrote. "I appreciate everyone’s patience while we work through everything!"

The Las Vegas Sun reports that as of March 9th, the rate of people to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Nevada was nearly 16.5%, and full vaccinations almost 9%. James English, the COVID-19 response operations chief in Washoe County, the state's second-most populous county, said he expected vaccinations to "ramp up" during the next couple of weeks.

You can stay up-to-date on EDC Las Vegas via the festival's website and Insomniac's social media channels.

