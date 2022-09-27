Skip to main content
Paul Kalkbrenner Announces 2022 North America Tour Dates

Paul Kalkbrenner Announces 2022 North America Tour Dates

Kalkbrenner will be bringing a groundbreaking new concept to stages across North America.

c/o Press

Kalkbrenner will be bringing a groundbreaking new concept to stages across North America.

Berlin's Paul Kalkbrenner is ready to embark on a North America tour next month.

Hot on the heels of a back-to-back festival run in Europe, where he performed at Tomorrowland, Off Sonar, Mysteryland, Untold, Balaton Sound and more, the techno star has now unveiled the dates for his stunning new live concert tour.

Over the past two decades of his career, Kalkbrenner has built a reputation unlike any other electronic music artist. Having released eight albums, headlined stadiums and constantly pushing boundaries, he continues to be a leading artist at the intersection of production and performance.

His North America tour will see Kalkbrenner performing immersive, 2.5-hour-long sets with a groundbreaking new concept. He will be backed by angled mirrors instead of traditional LED screens, giving fans a bird’s-eye view of his wholly singular live setup. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Radical Kai
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Radical Kai's Heartfelt House Single, "Enough"

The touching tune speaks to the importance of expressing your affection to loved ones.

By EDM.com Staff
Paul Kalkbrenner - Stian Foss
EVENTS

Paul Kalkbrenner Announces 2022 North America Tour Dates

Kalkbrenner will be bringing a groundbreaking new concept to stages across North America.

By Carlie Belbin
lost lands
EVENTS

Watch Lost Lands 2022 Performances By ILLENIUM, Subtronics, REZZ, Madeon, More

Over 50 DJ sets were uploaded to YouTube after Excision's prehistoric-themed fest, one of the world's most popular for fans of dubstep and bass music.

By Jason Heffler

Pre-sale tickets for the tour can be purchased in the PK Baze app, where fans can also find exclusive content, limited edition merch and more. For more information on the tour, navigate to Kalkbrenner's official website.

Check out the dates and stops of the upcoming tour below.

Paul Kalkbrenner's North America Tour 2022 flyer.

Paul Kalkbrenner's North America Tour 2022 flyer.

FOLLOW PAUL KALKBRENNER:

Facebook: facebook.com/paulkalkbrenner
Twitter: twitter.com/paulkalkbrenner
Instagram: instagram.com/iampaulkalkbrenner
Spotify: spoti.fi/3DSd3hG

Related

DSC00253+(1)
EVENTS

Marc Rebillet Announces 2021 North America Tour

In September and October, Marc Rebillet will hit the road for a number of standalone and festival performances.

UMF2019_0331_011207-2672_ALIVECOVERAGE
EVENTS

deadmau5 Announces New Dates for the Cube V3 Tour

deadmau5 has announced more shows added throughout North America.

Fred Again..
EVENTS

Fred again.. Announces Slew of Fall North American Tour Dates

The renowned artist will take the stage in eight cities between September and October 2022.

eric prydz
EVENTS

Eric Prydz Announces 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

The first date of Prydz's 2022 tour will be during the 10th anniversary of Miami Music Week.

279912798_554688012687989_7371472378482916394_n-e1651905549299-696x522
NEWS

Alan Walker Announces "WalkerVerse" 2022 World Tour

Alan Walker is coming to large-capacity venues across Europe and North America.

WOOLI - SMF 2021 - BRPHOTOCO 9
EVENTS

Wooli Announces 32-Date "Destination" North American Tour

Wooli will be joined by Trivecta, William Black, Calcium, and more on the expansive tour.

unnamed-13
EVENTS

Knife Party to Embark On North American Lost Souls Tour

The duo will bring their Halloween spectacular across North America.

rufus du sol
EVENTS

RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce Summer 2022 North American Tour

RÜFÜS DU SOL are hitting the ground running with the biggest tour of their career.