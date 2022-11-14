Listen to Paul Oakenfold's Exclusive Playlist of Trance Classics Ahead of Dreamstate 2022

Iconic dance music producer Paul Oakenfold has curated an exclusive playlist ahead of his performance at Dreamstate 2022.

Ahead of this weekend's return of the SoCal trance music festival, Oakenfold, one of the genre's pioneering figures, is sharing a number of his favorite classics. The playlist features an array of festival-ready anthems from BT, Schiller and Chakra, among others, as well as cuts from Oakenfold's influential Perfecto label.

Check out the full playlist and its uplifting soundscapes below.

Earlier this year Oakenfold released his 17-track album, Shine On, wherein he collaborated with ZHU, Aloe Blacc, Luis Fonsi, Benny Benassi, Cee Lo Green and more. The album took four years to complete. He just finished up his North American tour, which included stops at the legendary Madison Square Garden and Hollywood Bowl.

Oakenfold also recently released a new memoir, Ready Steady Go. Throughout the book, he details his journey into electronic music and the stories along the way, like his musical baptism in the 1980s and his life-changing trip to Ibiza.

Oakenfold's evolution through dance music has been nothing short of legendary. He's had unprecedented performances at the top of the base camp of Mount Everest and Stonehenge. In addition to his many milestones throughout his career in music, Oakenfold often talks about his struggle with dyslexia and how it has shaped him as a DJ and producer.

