In 1990, veteran producer Paul Oakenfold played a show in Widnes, England that went down in music history. Headlined by The Stone Roses, the Spike Island concert saw the band play to a field of over 27,000 fans following the release of their debut self-titled album.

The event took place during an era of Manchester history often referred to as "Madchester." The cultural era was characterized in part by the stylistic blending of alternative rock and an emerging dance culture.

Now thirty years later, plans for a Spike Island sequel were well underway. Unfortunately, the onset of COVID-19 has disrupted plans to resurrect the historic event.

However, the organizers have adapted the event to a live stream setting. Today, April 18th, artists will be streaming their sets live from 6pm to 12am UK time.

The virtual event will be headlined by Oakenfold, who has committed to recreating his opening set from the original 1990 Spike Island event. Oakenfold will be taking listeners back in time to reminisce on the early years of his career while streaming live from Los Angeles.

United We Stream Manchester will be broadcasting Oakenfold's set tonight starting at 11PM UK time. The organization is accepting donations in the form of virtual tickets purchased on their website.

