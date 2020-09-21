Riot Ten, Boogie T, Sullivan King, More are Throwing Down "Pavement Rave" Shows This Weekend

Bass music fans rejoice, because the adrenaline-fueled "Pavement Rave" drive-in concert series is back with two more must-see events in Scranton, PA.

"Pavement Rave" has been capitalizing on the drive-in rave craze with flying colors, throwing monster shows in the sprawling parking lot of Scranton's Montage Mountain. Earlier in the month of September, they hosted Adventure Club, Wooli, PEEKABOO, TYNAN, and more in a pair of monumental concerts.

The organizers of "Pavement Rave" are showing no signs of taking their feet off the pedal, so to speak, after announcing two more editions. The newest shows of the series feature yet another gaggle of some of the most promising DJs and producers in trap and bass music. Boogie T, Dirt Monkey, Chee, Jaenga, and Mista J will grace the stage on Friday, September 25th while Sullivan King, Riot Ten, Brondo, Decadon, and Layz are primed for a night of dubstep and metal-inspired bass on Saturday, September 26th.

It's important to note that the "Pavement Rave" concerts comply with social distancing guidelines amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Organizers maintain that masks are "recommended" when guests are outside of their vehicles and "required" when they move away from their designated car space to use the restroom or grab concessions.

You can purchase your tickets to this weekend's "Pavement Rave" drive-in shows and find more information here (9/25) and here (9/26).