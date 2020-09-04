Adventure Club, PEEKABOO, More to Perform at Rip-Roaring "Pavement Rave" Drive-In Shows This Weekend

Following a successful turn with Subtronics in early August, the organizers of Scranton drive-in concert series "Pavement Rave" are back for Round 2 and they are bringing out all the stops.

In two lineups for separate shows this weekend that would make the heart of Dunder Mifflin proud, the newest iterations of the series feature a stable of the most promising producers in bass music, who are set to descend on the Montage Mountain parking lot for twin drive-in raves. PEEKABOO, Champagne Drip, TVBOO, and Sully will perform on Saturday, September 5th while Adventure Club, Wooli, TYNAN, and Codd Dubbz will grace the stage on Sunday, September 6th.

In a post-trap landscape that moonlights as an EDM Wild West where artists get extremely creative with unorthodox sound design, PEEKABOO has emerged as one of its leaders. Fresh off a monster official remix of REZZ and Grabbitz's hit single "Someone Else," his headlining "Pavement Rave" set is a bona fide can't-miss.

It's important to note that the show's organizers are complying with social distancing measures amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They maintain that masks are "recommended" when guests are outside of their vehicles and "required" when they move away from their designated car space to use the restroom or grab concessions.

You can grab your tickets to this weekend's "Pavement Rave" drive-in shows and find more information here (9/5) and here (9/6).