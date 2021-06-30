Peloton is Hosting a Music Festival With Disclosure, Depeche Mode, More

The three-day virtual All For One music festival kicks off on July 1st.

While the pandemic caused a harsh blow for many companies on the market, there were a few who found mass success, such as Peloton. The at-home fitness company provided both a physical and mental health outlet for those cooped up indoors.

And for those of us who yearned for clubs and festivals, it also provided a healthy alternative for consuming high-energy music. After all, walking around for miles from stage to stage does have some similarities to 45 minutes on a stationary bike.

Peloton seems to agree because the company has officially launched the All For One music festival, a three-day virtual event beginning on July 1st that will feature more than 40 instructors covering their signature cycling, running, cardio, strength, and yoga classes. They will be joined by a diverse lineup of 25 artists including Disclosure, Gorgon City, Gwen Stefani, James Blake, Major Lazer, Depeche Mode, Black Coffee, Doja Cat, and Robin Schulz.

The set times have yet to be revealed, but we do know that the artists will be split up into stages based on the "stacked classes" feature. Members will be able to customize their "festival" experience based on genre, decade, workout discipline, or instructor. The party won't stop after the event is over, since Peloton will be extending the musical offerings into their newly branded Spotify playlist.

Check out the full lineup below.

Thursday, July 1st:

Alice Coltrane

Gorgon City

Gwen Stefani

Jessie Ware

Sturgill Simpson

The Tragically Hip

Wizkid

Friday, July 2nd:

Carly Pearce

Daddy Yankee

Demi Lovato

Depeche Mode

Disclosure

James Blake

Imagine Dragons

Major Lazer

Migos

Rosalía

Thomas Rhett

Twenty One Pilots

Saturday, July 3rd:

Black Coffee

Doja Cat

Nas

Pearl Jam

Robin Schulz

Tina Turner