Peloton is Hosting a Music Festival With Disclosure, Depeche Mode, More

The three-day virtual All For One music festival kicks off on July 1st.
Author:
Publish date:

Hollie Fernando

The three-day virtual All For One music festival kicks off on July 1st.

While the pandemic caused a harsh blow for many companies on the market, there were a few who found mass success, such as Peloton. The at-home fitness company provided both a physical and mental health outlet for those cooped up indoors.

And for those of us who yearned for clubs and festivals, it also provided a healthy alternative for consuming high-energy music. After all, walking around for miles from stage to stage does have some similarities to 45 minutes on a stationary bike. 

Peloton seems to agree because the company has officially launched the All For One music festival, a three-day virtual event beginning on July 1st that will feature more than 40 instructors covering their signature cycling, running, cardio, strength, and yoga classes. They will be joined by a diverse lineup of 25 artists including Disclosure, Gorgon City, Gwen Stefani, James Blake, Major Lazer, Depeche Mode, Black Coffee, Doja Cat, and Robin Schulz

The set times have yet to be revealed, but we do know that the artists will be split up into stages based on the "stacked classes" feature. Members will be able to customize their "festival" experience based on genre, decade, workout discipline, or instructor. The party won't stop after the event is over, since Peloton will be extending the musical offerings into their newly branded Spotify playlist

Check out the full lineup below. 

Thursday, July 1st:
Alice Coltrane
Gorgon City
Gwen Stefani
Jessie Ware
Sturgill Simpson
The Tragically Hip
Wizkid

Friday, July 2nd:
Carly Pearce
Daddy Yankee
Demi Lovato
Depeche Mode
Disclosure
James Blake
Imagine Dragons
Major Lazer
Migos
Rosalía
Thomas Rhett
Twenty One Pilots

Saturday, July 3rd:
Black Coffee
Doja Cat
Nas
Pearl Jam
Robin Schulz
Tina Turner

