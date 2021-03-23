Lollapalooza Founder Perry Farrell Hints at 2021 Edition

Jane's Addiction frontman and the face of Lollapalooza, Perry Farrell, has shared an optimistic outlook on the festival's prospects for a 2021 event. 

Farrell appears eager to get the show back on the road after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, taking to Instagram to hint at the 2021 edition of the iconic Chicago music fest. “I hold in my hands my license to party,” Farrell stated while holding up his COVID-19 vaccination receipt. “I will see you at Lollapalooza - soon.”

Lollapalooza would be celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and currently the four-day event is on the books for July 30th through August 2nd. Last year's event was held virtually and blended in new live performances alongside "best of" sets pulled from the archives.

A week earlier, Farrell had shared similarly optimistic sentiments that given the traction currently happening with vaccine distribution shows might be viable starting in August. In January, the US government set a goal to administer 100 million vaccine doses in 100 days. As of mid-March, that goal has been met a full 42 days ahead of schedule

It's important to note, however, that Farrell didn't explicitly refer to the Chicago edition in his remarks, which leaves some ambiguity for interpretation. Lollapalooza currently operates in seven different countries, many of which have their 2021 events scheduled in late 2021, including São Paulo, Buenos Aires, and Santiago.

