The legendary DJs will perform at a virtual event by Virgin Media as part of their "Club Rewind" campaign.

Today, September 22nd, legendary DJs Pete Tong and Carl Cox will perform at a virtual event as part of their "Club Rewind" campaign to showcase the power of Gig1, Virgin Media's state-of-the-art gigabit broadband service.

Tong and Cox will go back-to-back, with the former performing in London and the latter from Glasgow. Gig1's internet will power the technology that manages outputs for the master and headphones as well as connecting the "Club Rewind" event locations. This will allow crowds to share the experience and virtual set and give fans the option to tune in from the comfort of their own home. The event will take place between 7PM and midnight.

"Music has the power to transport you back in time, relive memories and connect with others," Simon Groves, director of brand and marketing at Virgin Media O2, said in a statement. "With so many clearly feeling nostalgic for the early 2000s, we cannot wait to bring back the iconic noughties house era with 'Club rewind.' We're reimagining the super club scene from 20 years ago but with future-proof tech—plus this time round clubbers will be able to capture the moment on their smartphones."

Tin Man will be supporting the event's launch through media relations and news with Audience, Adam & Eve/DDB, and Rapp. Content creative agency Oh My! will produce photo and video content that will feature interviews and backstage footage ahead of the events.