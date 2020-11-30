Pete Tong's "O Come All Ye Ravers" Holiday Show to Be Livestreamed Around the World

Pete Tong's "O Come All Ye Ravers" Holiday Show to Be Livestreamed Around the World

The streaming event is the next entry in Tong's "Ibiza Classics" series.
Author:
Publish date:

Pete Tong's annual Ibiza Classics holiday performance will look a bit different this year due to the global COVID-19 crisis.

Tong, Jules Buckley, the Heritage Orchestra, and thousands of fans usually convene in London's O2 Arena for a live orchestral performance of dance music classics, but this year's event will be livestreamed around the world due to the impact of the virus. The virtual concert will mark the first live event in the venue since it was shut down back in March.

The Christmas show will be called "O Come All Ye Ravers" and will still take place in the same arena, albeit without a crowd. On YouTube, Tong shared a trailer announcing the event and highlighted the importance of music during uncertain times like these.

"O Come All Ye Ravers" will be powered by the streaming platform LiveNOW and is set to feature three broadcasts. Each of them will be catered to a different timezone so fans around the world can enjoy the show at a reasonable time in their home.

On the event's official site, Tong spoke about his excitement to bring a live music experience to the masses during the hellish 2020. "2020, our whole year has been lost, no tours no shows no exceptions! We can’t be together in clubs or concert arenas BUT we can still put on a show for you," he said. "We’re going to perform from the floor of The O2 arena and broadcast it right into your homes. The rave will be back one day but for now we are going to make the most of what we have!"

Pete Tong's "O Come All Ye Ravers" concert will take place on December 19th, 2020 at the O2 Arena in London, England. Tickets to the broadcast are on sale now and can be purchased here.

FOLLOW PETE TONG:

Facebook: facebook.com/petetong
Instagram: instagram.com/petetongofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/petetong
Spotify: spoti.fi/36mSGI1

Related

Carl cox
EVENTS

Beatport and Absolut Team Up for New Year's Eve 2020 Livestream With Carl Cox and More

The 20-hour streaming event will kick off in Melbourne with a performance from Cox.

Ferry-Corsten-Dont-Go
EVENTS

Ferry Corsten Announces Three-Part Livestream Series, "Chronos"

The trio of shows will chronicle Corsten's 20 years in trance.

ALUNA
EVENTS

Aluna Curates All Black, POC, Female Lineup for Virtual "Rodeo Rave" Festival

The stream will go live via Twitch on November 1st.

deadmau5
EVENTS

Audius to Celebrate Mainnet Launch With Livestreamed deadmau5 Concert

Audius is bringing in the heavy-hitters for its celebratory launch event.

dolbyatmos07-87oJ7wDIHTJ9BNMcxEwFrP7zYOb3BEn3
EVENTS

Defected Records to Staff New Livestream Festival Series With Nightlife Professionals Displaced by Pandemic

Defected will promote the work of industry pros who have found themselves unemployed due to the pandemic.

General
EVENTS

Stay Home: The Top EDM Livestreams of the Weekend [May 29-31]

Check out a list of this weekend's best quaran-streams.

Diplo
EVENTS

Diplo to Compete in Livestreamed Virtual DJ Battles On Fuser

The new DJ performance title will see Diplo putting his mixing skills to the test.

photo-of-black-wireless-headphones-in-front-of-the-laptop-846357
INDUSTRY

Popularity of Livestreamed Concerts Will Persist After the Pandemic, Says UTA

One of the nation's preeminent talent agencies said livestreamed events are not going anywhere, even after the pandemic ends.