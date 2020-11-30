Pete Tong's "O Come All Ye Ravers" Holiday Show to Be Livestreamed Around the World

Pete Tong's annual Ibiza Classics holiday performance will look a bit different this year due to the global COVID-19 crisis.

Tong, Jules Buckley, the Heritage Orchestra, and thousands of fans usually convene in London's O2 Arena for a live orchestral performance of dance music classics, but this year's event will be livestreamed around the world due to the impact of the virus. The virtual concert will mark the first live event in the venue since it was shut down back in March.

The Christmas show will be called "O Come All Ye Ravers" and will still take place in the same arena, albeit without a crowd. On YouTube, Tong shared a trailer announcing the event and highlighted the importance of music during uncertain times like these.

"O Come All Ye Ravers" will be powered by the streaming platform LiveNOW and is set to feature three broadcasts. Each of them will be catered to a different timezone so fans around the world can enjoy the show at a reasonable time in their home.

On the event's official site, Tong spoke about his excitement to bring a live music experience to the masses during the hellish 2020. "2020, our whole year has been lost, no tours no shows no exceptions! We can’t be together in clubs or concert arenas BUT we can still put on a show for you," he said. "We’re going to perform from the floor of The O2 arena and broadcast it right into your homes. The rave will be back one day but for now we are going to make the most of what we have!"

Pete Tong's "O Come All Ye Ravers" concert will take place on December 19th, 2020 at the O2 Arena in London, England. Tickets to the broadcast are on sale now and can be purchased here.

