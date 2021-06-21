Look Inside Excision's Laser-Laden Show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center

SVDDEN DEATH, Riot Ten, Boogie T, Kompany, Calcium, and Jessica Audiffred also performed DJ sets.

On June 18th electronic music superstar Excision touched down in Arizona for a massive show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center, where he was joined by fellow dubstep stars SVDDEN DEATH, Riot Ten, Boogie T, Kompany, Calcium, and Jessica Audiffred. EDM.com was onsite to capture the laser-laden, bass-fueled show hosted by Relentless Beats, which doubled as a triumphant return to live music in the wake of the pandemic.

All photos by Mia DeMello for EDM.com.

Relentless Beats' show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center with Excision on June 18th 2021.

Relentless Beats' show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center with Excision on June 18th 2021.

Relentless Beats' show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center with Excision on June 18th 2021.

Relentless Beats' show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center with Excision on June 18th 2021.

Relentless Beats' show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center with Excision on June 18th 2021.

Relentless Beats' show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center with Excision on June 18th 2021.

Relentless Beats' show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center with Excision on June 18th 2021.

Relentless Beats' show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center with Excision on June 18th 2021.

Relentless Beats' show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center with Excision on June 18th 2021.

Relentless Beats' show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center with Excision on June 18th 2021.

Relentless Beats' show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center with Excision on June 18th 2021.

Relentless Beats' show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center with Excision on June 18th 2021.

Relentless Beats' show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center with Excision on June 18th 2021.

Relentless Beats' show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center with Excision on June 18th 2021.

Relentless Beats' show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center with Excision on June 18th 2021.

Relentless Beats' show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center with Excision on June 18th 2021.

Relentless Beats' show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center with Excision on June 18th 2021.

Relentless Beats' show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center with Excision on June 18th 2021.

Relentless Beats' show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center with Excision on June 18th 2021.

Relentless Beats' show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center with Excision on June 18th 2021.

Relentless Beats' show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center with Excision on June 18th 2021.

Relentless Beats' show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center with Excision on June 18th 2021.

Relentless Beats' show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center with Excision on June 18th 2021.

Relentless Beats' show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center with Excision on June 18th 2021.

Relentless Beats' show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center with Excision on June 18th 2021.

Relentless Beats' show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center with Excision on June 18th 2021.