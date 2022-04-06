Skip to main content
Claptone Showed Out With a Massive "Masquerade" Show In Miami [Photos]

The show also features performances by Fatboy Slim, LP Giobbi and more.

brphoto.co

Claptone's "Masquerade" has become a coveted series at destination venues around the world.

During Miami Music Week, the house music star brought his flagship event to the Hyde SLS hotel, performing for a sold-out crowd. With a mix of Miami's excellent weather and Claptone's curated lineup of artists, the event brought high energy and sun-kissed vibes for a memorable show. 

Marc Russo took to the decks first, kicking things off under the high noon sun. As fans reveled in the pool party, the stage saw the likes of LP Giobbi, followed by James Hype and Ferreck Dawn. By nightfall, dance music legend Fatboy Slim set the tone with a sultry dance party before Claptone's enthralling closing set.

Claptone will be bringing The Masquerade to Ibiza every Saturday night alongside a specially curated lineup of house artists. Tickets and more information can be found here

You can check out EDM.com's exclusive gallery from The Masquerade Miami below.

Claptone's The Masquerade Miami

Photo gallery by: Brian Rapaport / brphoto.co for EDM.com
FOLLOW CLAPTONE:

Facebook: facebook.com/claptone.official
Instagram: instagram.com/claptone.official
Twitter: twitter.com/Claptone_
Spotify: spoti.fi/3pAVWca

