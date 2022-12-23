Photos: Look Inside deadmau5 and Kaskade's Historic Kx5 Headlining Performance In L.A.

After headlining one of the most significant concerts in electronic music history, it seems Kx5 are determined to take the genre to places it's never been.

Not even a mid-show generator fire could stop Kaskade and deadmau5 from engrossing fans at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, where they performed for a DJ set for the ages. The show was ultimately record-breaking in scale, taking the distinction for the largest single-day concert by an electronic artist ever in North America after drawing an audience of 50,000 and netting $3.7 million.

But the numbers were only part of the story. Kx5's show was a particularly special moment for EDM.

Kaksade and deadmau5 performing as Kx5 at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on December 10th, 2022. Brian Rapaport/EDM.com

Their set began in cinematic fashion with a mix of "Arrakeen" from Hans Zimmer's Dune soundtrack, which led straight into their stunning debut single, "Escape." From there, eye-popping visuals and columns of fire blitzed the crowd as Kaskade and deadmau5 rinsed their many hits, like "Beneath With Me," as well as a bevy of new IDs. Glittering drones periodically spelled out the names of these tracks in the sky.

About halfway through the show, a generator fire suddenly cut the power and left us a bit perplexed. Despite this setback, which caused a near half-hour delay, spirits remained high. At one point, nearly everyone in the crowd flipped on their phone flashlights and waved them in the air in a particularly surreal moment.

Thankfully the power was restored, and after a few signature cheeky comments from deadmau5, Kx5 ran roughshod through their full set, past the original cutoff time. As a grand finale, they reprised "Escape" with a live performance by Hayla and a dramatic fireworks display.

So what's next for Kx5? Their debut album, which is expected to release in early 2023. In the meantime, look inside the historic L.A. Coliseum show below.

All photos by Brian Rapaport for EDM.com.

