Photos: Duke Dumont Lit Up the Brooklyn Mirage In Explosive Debut
Amidst a busy summer touring schedule, Duke Dumont landed in New York to perform an explosive set at the Brooklyn Mirage on June 18th.
Part of the Avant Gardner complex, the famed Brooklyn Mirage is the premier destination for dance music enthusiasts in New York with its eye-popping production and massive lineup of shows and brand takeovers.
Dumont’s Brooklyn Mirage debut was a smashing success, finding him perform for a sold-out crowd. The night also featured stellar supporting DJ sets from the likes of Kamino and Cassian as well as option4, who took the party into the morning with his groovy house sounds.
While Dumont’s melodic house hits are undisputed staples within his discography, his set featured a heavy dose of dark techno music. As his selections bellowed throughout the Brooklyn Mirage, its kaleidoscopic production qualities elevated the experience. The venue’s 200-foot-wide video wall made for a jaw-dropping display of Dumont's noir-inspired, minimalistic visuals while its lasers blitzed the crowd.
Despite the darker and more minimalistic approach, however, fans still got to experience some of Dumont’s biggest hits live. Closing out his performance, the English tastemaker took his hit singles “I Got U” and “Ocean Drive” for a spin, eliciting quite a response from the crowd.
Dumont’s triumphant Brooklyn Mirage debut marked just one of dozens of huge shows the venue has organized this season, among them headline performances from Marshmello, SOFI TUKKER, Dom Dolla, David Guetta and DJ Snake. The Brooklyn Mirage is now gearing up to welcome FISHER, Big Gigantic, Excision and Zedd, as well as brand takeovers by Deadbeats, elrow, Soulection, Drumcode and more.
A big part of the venue’s unmatched success has been its redesign, which debuted on Thursday, May 5th. Spearheaded by Avant Gardner's founder, Billy Bildstein, in collaboration with multimedia studio Conveyor, the Brooklyn Mirage’s 2022 revamp has been met with critical acclaim.
Find out more about the Brooklyn Mirage here.
