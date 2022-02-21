Skip to main content
11 Photos That Capture the Visuals of Excision's Awe-Inspiring Thunderdome 2022

11 Photos That Capture the Visuals of Excision's Awe-Inspiring Thunderdome 2022

Excision took his top-of-the-line stage production to another level.

ShutterKlick

Excision took his top-of-the-line stage production to another level.

Since its genesis, Thunderdome has been Excision's go-to performance to showcase newfangled sights and sounds for his loyal fanbase. And this year was no different.

As he's done in years past, Excision took to the hotly debated bass capitol of Seattle to debut an entirely revamped show. Armed with an arsenal of dubstep and bass firepower, he shook the Tacoma Dome for two days with DJ sets full of new music. The massive lineup of supporting DJs did the same, like YOOKiE, who dropped a mind-melting remix of ACRAZE's global hit "Do It To It."

JEANIE, Vampa, ATLiens, Eptic, and the rest of the lineup showed out, preparing ravers for what was ultimately one of Excision's best performances in recent memory. The unwavering doses of new music brought more than just headbanging to the crowd—Excision even managed to blow out speakers on the first night, delaying the show and flaunting just how powerful his music can be.

Year after year and album after album, Excision's visuals improve alongside his production. This year, though, the new visuals felt like an entirely new chapter. Embracing the album art from Onyx, Excision took on a darker feel. And the magic didn't stop there—lasers have long been a staple of any Excision set, but the sheer magnitude of them at Thunderdome was tremendous.

Just like the previous two Thunderdome events, the 2022 edition left fans with many a memory—and probably a neck brace. Check out photos below—courtesy of ShutterKlick—to get a taste of the one-of-a-kind bass experience. 

Excision at Thunderdome 2022

Excision at Thunderdome 2022.

Excision at Thunderdome 2022

Excision at Thunderdome 2022.

Excision at Thunderdome 2022

Excision at Thunderdome 2022.

Recommended Articles

Wax Motif
MUSIC RELEASES

Enter Wax Motif's "House of Wax" In Stunning 17-Track Debut Album

The album explores a wide range of genres, showcasing Wax Motif’s inimitable music production talents.

By Brooke Bierman
2 hours ago
OXLO
MUSIC RELEASES

Oxlo Showcases Growth In Electrifying Single, "Get Better"

"I'm going to get better, just give me some time."

By EDM.com Staff
3 hours ago
pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Vini Vici and Omiki Join Forces for Psytrance Stunner, "In The Middle"

The pioneering psytrance duo said their latest single is one of the most special releases of their career.

By EDM.com Staff
4 hours ago
Excision at Thunderdome 2022

Excision at Thunderdome 2022.

Excision at Thunderdome 2022

Excision at Thunderdome 2022.

Excision at Thunderdome 2022

Excision at Thunderdome 2022.

Excision at Thunderdome 2022

Excision at Thunderdome 2022.

Excision at Thunderdome 2022

Thunderdome 2022.

Excision at Thunderdome 2022

Thunderdome 2022.

Excision at Thunderdome 2022

Excision at Thunderdome 2022.

Excision at Thunderdome 2022

Excision at Thunderdome 2022.

FOLLOW EXCISION:

Facebook: facebook.com/Excision
Twitter: twitter.com/excision
Instagram: instagram.com/excision
Spotify: spoti.fi/3lLJ5jl

Related

Excision's Evolution Stage at Thunderdome
EVENTS

Excision Brought The Evolution to Life at The Thunderdome [Review]

Excision's latest visual upgrade isn't something any fan should miss.

Excision's Evolution Stage at Thunderdome
EVENTS

Excision Reveals the Next Chapter of "The Thunderdome"

Liquid Stranger, 12th Planet, ATLiens, Dion Timmer, and more will join him at the Washington event.

Excision's new production, "The Evolution"
EVENTS

Excision Debuts Massive Stage, The Evolution, at The Thunderdome

Excision unveiled the follow-up to The Paradox at his curated Tacoma Dome event, The Thunderdome.

Excision2-1068x712
EVENTS

Excision Announces Massive Lineup for Thunderdome 2020

The 2020 festival includes a slew of top bass back to back sets.

Excision's Evolution Stage at Thunderdome
EVENTS

Excision Releases Full Thunderdome 2020 Set With 4K Show Footage: Watch

Watch the full dazzling Thunderdome performance inside.

Excision at Lost Lands Festival
NEWS

Excision Announces Debut of New Stage Show at The Thunderdome 2020

The Evolution looks to take the place of Excision's fan favorite The Paradox audiovisual experience.

Lost Lands
EVENTS

Excision Makes His Colossal Debut on the Festival Circuit with Lost Lands [EVENT REVIEW]

Things got prehistoric at Lost Lands!

Excision
MUSIC RELEASES

"Onyx" Is The Quintessential Excision Album: Listen

Released on his label, Subsidia, Excision's fifth album is the long-awaited follow-up to 2018's "Apex" LP.