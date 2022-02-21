11 Photos That Capture the Visuals of Excision's Awe-Inspiring Thunderdome 2022

Since its genesis, Thunderdome has been Excision's go-to performance to showcase newfangled sights and sounds for his loyal fanbase. And this year was no different.

As he's done in years past, Excision took to the hotly debated bass capitol of Seattle to debut an entirely revamped show. Armed with an arsenal of dubstep and bass firepower, he shook the Tacoma Dome for two days with DJ sets full of new music. The massive lineup of supporting DJs did the same, like YOOKiE, who dropped a mind-melting remix of ACRAZE's global hit "Do It To It."

JEANIE, Vampa, ATLiens, Eptic, and the rest of the lineup showed out, preparing ravers for what was ultimately one of Excision's best performances in recent memory. The unwavering doses of new music brought more than just headbanging to the crowd—Excision even managed to blow out speakers on the first night, delaying the show and flaunting just how powerful his music can be.

Year after year and album after album, Excision's visuals improve alongside his production. This year, though, the new visuals felt like an entirely new chapter. Embracing the album art from Onyx, Excision took on a darker feel. And the magic didn't stop there—lasers have long been a staple of any Excision set, but the sheer magnitude of them at Thunderdome was tremendous.

Just like the previous two Thunderdome events, the 2022 edition left fans with many a memory—and probably a neck brace. Check out photos below—courtesy of ShutterKlick—to get a taste of the one-of-a-kind bass experience.

Excision at Thunderdome 2022. ShutterKlick

Excision at Thunderdome 2022. ShutterKlick

Excision at Thunderdome 2022. ShutterKlick

Excision at Thunderdome 2022. ShutterKlick

Excision at Thunderdome 2022. ShutterKlick

Thunderdome 2022. ShutterKlick

Excision at Thunderdome 2022. ShutterKlick

Excision at Thunderdome 2022. ShutterKlick

