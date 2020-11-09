PHOTOS: Look Inside Subtronics' Socially Distanced Arizona Pod Concert

All photos by Mia DeMello for EDM.com.
Tiësto threw down a huge set for a tiny crowd.
The Arizona venue continues to host socially distant shows feating some of bass music's top talent.
Footage of the event appears to show large groups of people congregated outside of their designated spot in the venue.
REZZ and Grabbitz hit three US cities for the drive-in experience last week.
The show went on as planned despite pushback from state's government.
The dubstep dynamo will throw down near his hometown of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The electronic producer and loop station master is on a mission to give fans a next-level concert experience.
The trance legend is throwing his hat into the drive-in concert ring.