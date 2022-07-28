Piknic Électronik Is Turning Montréal's Parc Jean-Drapeau Into a Dance Music Hub This Summer

Piknic Électronik is taking over the summer in Montréal.

For the past 19 years, Piknic Électronik has been providing the city with unforgettable live music experiences, curating a bevy of electronic music shows and cultural events while bringing together both international stars and local talent. With its fresh and exciting concept, organizers have also managed to successfully cross Canada’s borders, expanding its diverse programming to Melbourne since 2014, Santiago since 2015 and a brand new Miami edition since 2022.

This year, Piknic Électronik has been lighting up Parc Jean-Drapeau—an urban park just 10 minutes from downtown Montréal—since May 22nd with a jam-packed schedule of events that cater to the city's vibrant electronic dance music community.

Taking over Parc Jean-Drapeau every Sunday, the Piknic events invite Montréal's dance music community to unite all evening long and take part in a number of exciting summer activities, like paddle boat rides on the Notre-Dame Island lake and biking next to St. Lawrence River. And the series' two stages, Scène Vidéotron and Scène du Boisé, are slated to host DJ sets from a number of celebrated artists, like Boys Noize, Nastia, Tinlicker, Perel, Regularfantasy, Sofia Kourtesis and Sara Landry, among others.

Similarly, OfF Piknic events will showcase a spate of international artists on Fridays and Saturdays. Kaytranada, Maceo Plex, Diplo, Claptone, Mat Zo and many more have made appearances so far, on top of special events such as a Deadbeats takeover on July 16th with Zeds Dead, PEEKABOO, Rusko and EDM.com Class of 2021 artist BLVK JVCK.

Over the rest of the summer, the OfF Piknic events are scheduled to host performances from the likes of Dillon Francis, Durante, Fatboy Slim, CINTHIE, Bonobo, Richie Hawtin and ARTBAT, as well as a special House Call takeover with Dr. Fresch, BIJOU and Nostalgix, among others.

Tickets to Piknic Électronik Montréal 2022 are available here.

