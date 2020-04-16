Snowbombing Festival Goes Virtual With "Planet Snowbombing"

With nearly all major music festivals now cancelled or postponed due to new regulations surrounding the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, promoters and organizers have opted to harness the power of the world wide web to bring fans live-streamed performances from their favorite DJs and performers. Austrian alpine festival Snowbombing has now followed suit, introducing Planet Snowbombing as a replacement for the live event.

Planet Snowbombing is a week-long live stream event from April 12th through April 18th where fans can view and listen to DJ sets from the likes of Rudimental, Waze & Odyssey, Doorly, Krafty Kuts b2b Future Flex, and many more. With a massive DJ lineup, acoustic sets, comedy, and more, Planet Snowbombing serves as a more than acceptable replacement for the cancelled event in Mayrhofen, Austria.

The festival is also accepting donations during the live stream, which will benefit the National Emergencies Trust and its coronavirus appeal. Moreover, Snowbombing is offering a "Stay At Home Raver" t-shirt design at their online shop, with all proceeds directly benefiting the NET. Those t-shirts can be found here.

Planet Snowbombing live streams have already begun. Those who wish to tune in and enjoy the music can do so via Snowbombing's Facebook page.

