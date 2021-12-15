Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Playa Playground Announces Lineup for Immersive NYE Festival at Las Vegas' AREA15
Top-notch DJs, immersive art installations, and carnival-style attractions will captivate attendees at this one-of-a-kind NYE event in Sin City.
There may not be a more special place to celebrate New Year's Eve in Las Vegas than AREA15. And thanks to Playa Playground, you can now ring in the new year with an epic music festival at the immersive venue.

Located minutes from the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, the venue’s complex is designed intentionally as a blank canvas that can be fully customizable for any type of event. Renowned for its experiential activations, the venue will now play host to the Playa-themed fest and its slew of headlining DJs, sound camps, art cars, and more on NYE 2021. Multiple event spaces throughout the campus will be activated, including the PORTAL, a 360° projection-mapped room to showcase custom visual experiences that transport guests into other worlds.

The festival's organizer, Lavish Entertainment, Inc., has announced that it will feature 12 different interactive stages, each of which will showcase its own style of electronic music. Playa Playground will also have a 50-foot LED ferris wheel and a gigantic circus tent with music and production curated by the famous Playa sound camp, House of Love.

Prospective attendees can essentially expect an adult playground, which will persist through the night and early morning until 8AM—yes, 8AM.

You can check out the full lineup below and purchase tickets here.

