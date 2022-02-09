Pollen And Brownies & Lemonade Announce First-Ever Spring Break Experience In Puerto Vallarta

It's always a good day when a new Brownies & Lemonade show gets announced.

The acclaimed events brand has been branching out of their Los Angeles base over the past couple years, and their latest event announcement makes for one of their most exciting initiatives to date. In collaboration with the ever-expanding team at Pollen Presents, B&L have announced their very first Spring Break experience, coming to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico March 21-25.

Throughout the event’s four curated days, dance music enthusiasts will be able to explore the event's stunning locale as well as enjoy a jam-packed itinerary, which includes daily party brunches, wellness events and a slew of outdoor activities. A Brownies & Lemonade and Pollen event would not be complete without a jaw-dropping lineup, and organizers have joined forces with some of dance music’s very best.

The event will be headlined by Alison Wonderland, Louis The Child and RL Grime, who will light up the stages at Spring Break with their signature explosive performances. Dombresky, Manila Killa, Rome In Silver, SNBRN, Wax Motif, Tsu Nami and many more are also poised to take the decks in a formidable lineup.

Tickets for Brownies & Lemonade Spring Break are available now and can be found here, along with additional information such as itinerary and accommodation options.

