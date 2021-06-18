Porter Robinson Adds Second “Nurture Live” 2021 Show in Los Angeles

Both nights will see the likes of Jai Wolf, Toro y Moi, Sam Gellaitry, and more as support.

Following the release of his critically acclaimed sophomore album Nurture, Porter Robinson announced the return of his Second Sky festival as well as a nationwide tour. The electronic music trailblazer has now added another date in Los Angeles after the first sold out in rapid fashion.

The first show in Los Angeles will take place on Friday, October 1st while the newly added show has been scheduled for the day after on the 2nd. Both performances will take place at Los Angeles State Historic Park with support from Jai Wolf, Toro y Moi, Sam Gellaitry, Wavedash, and James Ivy.

Robinson’s sheer brilliance on Nurture was mirrored in his remarkable live set at the second annual Secret Sky, his curated virtual music festival. It served as a mouthwatering glimpse into the stage production for the live tour, which should be nothing short of breathtaking considering Robinson’s renown.

Tickets go on sale on June 25th at 12PM PT. Navigate here to set a reminder and learn more about the show.

