Porter Robinson Adds Second “Nurture Live” 2021 Show in Los Angeles

Porter Robinson Adds Second “Nurture Live” 2021 Show in Los Angeles

Both nights will see the likes of Jai Wolf, Toro y Moi, Sam Gellaitry, and more as support.
Author:
Publish date:
Both nights will see the likes of Jai Wolf, Toro y Moi, Sam Gellaitry, and more as support.

Following the release of his critically acclaimed sophomore album Nurture, Porter Robinson announced the return of his Second Sky festival as well as a nationwide tour. The electronic music trailblazer has now added another date in Los Angeles after the first sold out in rapid fashion.

The first show in Los Angeles will take place on Friday, October 1st while the newly added show has been scheduled for the day after on the 2nd. Both performances will take place at Los Angeles State Historic Park with support from Jai Wolf, Toro y Moi, Sam Gellaitry, Wavedash, and James Ivy.

Robinson’s sheer brilliance on Nurture was mirrored in his remarkable live set at the second annual Secret Sky, his curated virtual music festival. It served as a mouthwatering glimpse into the stage production for the live tour, which should be nothing short of breathtaking considering Robinson’s renown.

Tickets go on sale on June 25th at 12PM PT. Navigate here to set a reminder and learn more about the show. 

FOLLOW PORTER ROBINSON:

Facebook: facebook.com/porterrobinsonmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/porterrobinson
Instagram: instagram.com/porterrobinson
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Zu4oNS

Related

Porter Robinson
EVENTS

Porter Robinson Shares Full Second Sky 2021 Lineup With Madeon, Jai Wolf, More

Robinson has once again pulled out all the stops for his curated music festival in the Bay.

Porter Robinson
EVENTS

Porter Robinson Announces Dates for Massive "Nurture Live" 2021 Tour

The year of Porter Robinson continues.

Porter Robinson
NEWS

Porter Robinson Unveils Huge Lineup for Virtual Music Festival Secret Sky

Madeon, San Holo, G. Jones and more will appear.

Porter Robinson
EVENTS

Porter Robinson Reveals Set Times for Virtual Festival Secret Sky Tomorrow

Secret Sky will begin tomorrow, May 9th, at 11AM PST (2PM EST).

Porter Robinson
EVENTS

[WATCH] Porter Robinson's Virtual Festival Secret Sky Is Now Live

Tune in now to catch live sets from Madeon, San Holo, and Porter himself.

INTERVIEWS

Porter Robinson Speaks on SOPHIE's Passing, New Music and "Nurture" Live Show in Recent Interview

“I definitely don’t want to take seven years for the next Porter project, that’s for sure.”

A color photo of DJ/producer Porter Robinson during a performance courtesy of Rukes.
EVENTS

It's Official: Porter Robinson's Second Sky Music Festival is Here to Stay

...Although we could have told you that months ago.

DJ/producer Porter Robinson with his hand extended during a performance.
EVENTS

Porter Robinson Sells Out L.A. Show, Announces Second Date

Porter Robinson will play two shows at Shrine Expo Hall next month.