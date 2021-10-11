Porter Robinson Brought "Nurture" to Life at Los Angeles State Historic Park

After completing a spectacular second annual Second Sky festival in the Bay Area just a few weeks ago, Porter Robinson touched down at Los Angeles State Historic Park for two shows as part of his "Nurture Live" North American tour.

Amid lush greenery and park bridges, the location proved to be the perfect spot for the eclectic variety of music Robinson brought to the stage. The event showcased his second studio album released in April, Nurture, and clearly exemplified his vision and sound like never before.

Porter Robinson performs at Los Angeles State Historic Park on October 1st, 2021. Andrew Gomez

Robinson's electric passion and dedication to his album's themes were felt in droves. Imagery tied to gaming culture, anime, and nature permeated the stage, proving to be a perfect lens into the imagination of a familiar artist. He would sing along to each of his songs in unison with the crowd, at times modulating his voice in the cadence of one of his signature vocal-driven anthems.

Robinson brought each song to life and took his live performance game to the next level. A point of catharsis for both the crowd and the artist himself was his hit single from Nurture, "Look at the Sky." He has been open about how the track was created during a low point in his life emotionally, and how it represents his overcoming depression and anxiety.

The performance was visceral in nature, and after a year of isolation, Robinson's heartfelt performance of the song was a euphoric highlight.

Porter Robinson performs at Los Angeles State Historic Park on October 1st, 2021. Carlo Cavaluzzi

Another unquestioned highlight was Robinson's aching performance of "Mother," another standout from Nurture. His mom was in attendance, and intimate home videos from his childhood were displayed to really immerse fans into the electronic music virtuoso's story. We were captivated in that moment as images of Robinson as a young boy cycled through and reminded everyone to treat those who matter most with unconditional love and respect.

Robinson has a plethora of "Nurture Live" performances left around the country. You can purchase tickets here.

