Porter Robinson Announces "Nurture Live" Headline Show at Red Rocks

Porter Robinson will soon descend on one of the nation's most beloved concert venues for a massive headlining show.

Today he announced a concert at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where he'll host a special edition of his "Nurture Live" tour on April 1st. The iconic open air venue is celebrated for its natural acoustics, which are made possible by two giant monoliths flanking its seating area and stage.

Interestingly enough, Robinson, who first performed at Red Rocks 2015, will be opening and closing the show. He'll be kicking off the night with a performance from his side project, Air To Earth, before additional supporting sets from Qrion, Wavedash, and Machinedrum.

Porter Robinson performs at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in 2015. Porter Robinson (via Twitter)

The scintillating Nurture was a magnum opus for Robinson, who went on to embark on a momentous eponymous tour in support of the album. His fans, critics, and electronic music contemporaries have all been effusive in their praise of the "Nurture Live" tour, which has been replete with the kaleidoscopic visuals and unbridled passion of a signature Porter Robinson live experience.

Check out the trailer below and sign up for pre-sale access here.

FOLLOW PORTER ROBINSON:

Facebook: facebook.com/porterrobinsonmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/porterrobinson

Instagram: instagram.com/porterrobinson

Spotify: spoti.fi/2Zu4oNS