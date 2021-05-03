Porter Robinson Shares Full Second Sky 2021 Lineup With Madeon, Jai Wolf, More

Robinson has once again pulled out all the stops for his curated music festival in the Bay.

After slowly unveiling the lineup artist-by-artist over the course of the last week, Porter Robinson has finally announced the full list of performers for Secret Sky 2021.

The Bay Area festival will feature performances from Madeon, Jai Wolf, Wavedash, Toro y Moi, Jacob Collier, Knower, Jyocho, and Jon Hopkins. One of the lineup's unquestioned highlights is Hopkins, a globally renowned electronic music producer who EDM fans may not readily be familiar with.

With a subversive sound that bulldozes genre boundaries, Hopkins is your favorite producer's favorite producer. His stunning fifth studio album, Singularity, received a Grammy nomination in the category of Best Dance/Electronic Album in 2018. There's a reason why Robinson selected him for the grand return of Second Sky, which is scheduled for September 18th and 19th at Cesar E. Chavez Park in Berkeley, California.

Check out the Second Sky 2021 flyer below. Fans can register for early access to tickets at the official Second Sky webpage, where they can also opt in for mobile and email updates.

