Porter Robinson Reveals Dates for Third Chapter In the Second Sky Music Festival Saga

Shifting away from the summer, the third iteration of Second Sky will take place over Halloween weekend.

Kevin Wheeler

This year, Porter Robinson is turning his flagship Second Sky Music Festival into a Halloween party.

He announced the 2022 edition via a video featuring his lovable mascot, DJ Potaro, in an animated pumpkin patch swathed in the autumn sunset. After bursting from a pumpkin and revealing himself, Potaro gives way to the announcement that this year's festival will be moving to Halloween weekend.

Porter Robinson's third Second Sky Music Festival is scheduled to take place on October 29th and 30th, 2022 in Oakland, California. Other than the dates of the event, no other details have currently been divulged about Second Sky 2022, including a lineup. However, fans are certainly safe to look forward to a performance—possibly multiple—from the illustrious Nurture artist.

Check out Robinson's announcement below. Fans can join a mailing list to subscribe for updates here.

