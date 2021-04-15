REZZ, Baauer, More to Perform at Porter Robinson's 2021 Secret Sky Virtual Festival

The event will kick off the day after "Nurture" is released.
Porter Robinson

The event will kick off the day after "Nurture" is released.

Fans of Porter Robinson have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming weeks. We are finally reaching the highly anticipated pinnacle of the journey to his sophomore album Nurture journey, as the record is set to drop next Friday, April 23rd. To celebrate the release, Robinson has announced the return of his beloved Secret Sky virtual festival.

The all-day digital music fest will go live the day after Nurture drops on Saturday, April 24th, and will feature a bevy of world-class artists. Featured on the lineup are Baauer, Boys Noize, Laxcity, REZZ, and Wave Racer, among other heavy-hitters. The event will be available to be viewed across any device with a web browser but has been designed especially for Oculus VR.

Secret Sky Festival

The lineup for the 2021 edition of Porter Robinson's Secret Sky virtual music festival.

To bring the second edition of the charitable Secret Sky to life, Robinson has once again partnered with Goldenvoice, Brownies & Lemonade, and Slush Management with donations going towards the Recording Academy's MusiCares Relief Fund. Last year the livestream raised over $100,000 and featured performances from Madeon, San Holo, Jai Wolf, and more. 

Secret Sky Festival kicks off on Saturday, April 24th. Register for the event here

