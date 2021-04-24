Stream: Porter Robinson's Secret Sky Virtual Festival is Now Live

The livestreamed event features performances from REZZ, Boys Noize, Swardy, Baauer, Masakatsu Takagi, and more.
Porter Robinson

The livestreamed event features performances from REZZ, Boys Noize, Swardy, Baauer, Masakatsu Takagi, and more.

Just one day after his fanbase lost their collective mind over the release of his second studio album, Nurture, comes the second edition of Porter Robinson's online music festival, Secret Sky. Taking place all day today, April 24th, 2021, he's gathered some of his collaborators, friends, and inspirations for the livestreamed show. Set to take the digital stage later today and tonight is REZZBaauer, Boys Noize, Swardy, Masakatsu Takagi, and more. Earlier in the week, the set times were revealed. That has been embedded below for quick reference. 

To those looking for a more in-depth audio-visual experience, a virtual reality-enabled stream is available. While it's enhanced by a VR headset, it can be enjoyed both on your phone and in your browser. You can explore the virtual world, chat with others, and even create a private room for you and your friends here.

You can tune into Porter Robinson's second Secret Sky virtual festival below.

