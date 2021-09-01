Porter Robinson Hired the Company Behind The Wizarding World of Harry Potter for His Music Festival

Harry Porter is in the building.

Ahead of the 2021 edition of his curated Bay Area music festival Second Sky, Porter Robinson has announced a magical partnership to bring the event to life. The electronic music virtuoso has teamed up with Nassal, a renowned developer of themed environments who designed The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Orlando.

"some more updates on transforming Second Sky - my manager hit up Nassal, the company that delivered the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Orlando," Robinson wrote in an Instagram post. "when i first heard about it, i really thought there just no way it was possible that we could get them."

"i am insanely hyped to tell you that Nassal will be the ones making immersive installations and transforming Second Sky! i’m still in disbelief that it’s happening," he continued. "the initial stuff they’ve shown me is just so immersive and cool, i cannot wait to see it with you in person.

Fans won't drink butterbeer or see owls soaring through the air to deliver mail, but they can expect intricate installations devised to conjure the ethos of Robinson's dreamlike Nurture album. Nassal's remarkable work at Universal included carved stucco, faux rockwork, themed retail in Hogsmeade Village, and the exterior of Hogwart Castle.

In his announcement Robinson also geeked out about his "Nurture Live" stage production, which fans got a glimpse of during his stunning performance at this year's Secret Sky, the festival's virtual counterpart. "it's seriously my favorite thing i've ever been a part of," he gushed. "living in the world of this show makes me never wanna leave."

Second Sky is scheduled for September 18th to 19th at the Oakland Arena Grounds. The lineup features Madeon, Toro y Moi, Wavedash, Jai Wolf and Robinson himself, among others.

Organizers will be requiring all attendees to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event. You can find out more about the event's safety measures here.

