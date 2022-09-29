Look Inside Portola, San Francisco's Newest Electronic Music Festival
San Francisco's newest music festival, Portola, went down over the weekend, walloping the Bay Area with the sounds of electronic music greats.
The fest, which is produced by Goldenvoice and took place on September 24th and 25th, attracted roughly 30,000 fans and featured an epic lineup. Flume, Fatboy Slim, Four Tet, Jamie xx, Kaytranada, Peggy Gou, Fred again.. and The Chemical Brothers threw down at the sun-kissed grounds of Pier 80, among others.
EDM.com was on the ground to capture the unique sights and intoxicating sounds of Portola's inaugural festival. And if these photos are any indication, it's the first of many.
Check out the gallery below. All photos by Jason Myers/Memorandum Media for EDM.com.
Recommended Articles
Look Inside Portola, San Francisco's Newest Electronic Music Festival
Flume, Four Tet, Fred again.. and many more touched down in the Bay Area to crystallize Portola in San Francisco's festival lore.
"Ganja Garden": Cannabis Culture Comes to Dirtybird Campout
Now you can buy cannabis, learn to roll it and smoke it at Dirtybird’s famously ratchet, summer camp-themed music festival—and it's 100% legal.
Watch Ed Sheeran Perform With David Guetta at Ushuaïa Ibiza
Sheeran performed his global hit "Bad Habits" to a packed house at the iconic Ibiza club.