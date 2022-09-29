Look Inside Portola, San Francisco's Newest Electronic Music Festival

Skip to main content
San Francisco's newest music festival, Portola, went down over the weekend, walloping the Bay Area with the sounds of electronic music greats.

The fest, which is produced by Goldenvoice and took place on September 24th and 25th, attracted roughly 30,000 fans and featured an epic lineup. Flume, Fatboy Slim, Four Tet, Jamie xx, Kaytranada, Peggy Gou, Fred again.. and The Chemical Brothers threw down at the sun-kissed grounds of Pier 80, among others.

EDM.com was on the ground to capture the unique sights and intoxicating sounds of Portola's inaugural festival. And if these photos are any indication, it's the first of many.

Check out the gallery below. All photos by Jason Myers/Memorandum Media for EDM.com.

DSC09142
EVENTS

By EDM.com Staff
dirtybird campout
EVENTS

"Ganja Garden": Cannabis Culture Comes to Dirtybird Campout

Now you can buy cannabis, learn to roll it and smoke it at Dirtybird’s famously ratchet, summer camp-themed music festival—and it's 100% legal.

By Graham Berry
david guetta ed sheeran
NEWS

Watch Ed Sheeran Perform With David Guetta at Ushuaïa Ibiza

Sheeran performed his global hit "Bad Habits" to a packed house at the iconic Ibiza club.

By Nick Yopko
DSC01631
DSC08093
DSC07782
73
Gallery
73 Images

