Sex, Drugs and Alcohol: This Study Ranks Festivals Based on Attendees' Vices of Choice

Would you rather: hit up a festival solely for Billie Eilish, or seek out a port-a-potty for your next sexcapade?

Well, with the help of a recent study by online ticket vendor TickPick, we know the answer to this—and so, so much more. Their research, which took a deep dive into our post-lockdown festival habits, revealed everything from the most searched event by state to the festivals of choice for psychedelic drug use. Feel exposed yet?

Major music festivals Coachella and Lollapalooza made the most waves in TickPick's findings. Coachella, first and foremost, was ranked as the top festival of 2021-2022 for both seasoned veterans and festival first-timers. It was also where folks were most likely to participate in oral sex, makeout sessions and full blown intercourse, according to the study's 1,000 respondents. Lollapalooza, on the other hand, proved popular for shrooms, ketamine and heavy petting.

TickPick

Along with our vices, TickPick explored the potential impact of COVID-19 inside a festival's gates. 38% of respondents planned to party even harder than before. 46% of them also verbally committed to wearing a mask 100% of the time, with New Orleans' Voodoo Music + Arts Experience as the top mask-wearing destination.

A whopping 77% of polled participants were also fully vaccinated against the virus, going above and beyond the 49.6% benchmark of the general American population. This group's events of choice were HARD Summer in Los Angeles, Pitchfork in Chicago, and Bonnaroo in Tennessee, TickPick noted.

TickPick

In addition to its pool of respondents, the study also relied on Twitter and search engine data to craft an informed picture of the future of festivals. You can check out TickPick's full report here, which also covers items like the top 15 artists by ticket sales and the top three emojis associated with each festival.