Pride In The Park Chicago Announces 2021 Lineup With Tiësto, Gryffin, More

Pride Chicago returns for its second year in June with a dynamic and diverse lineup.

Adding to the exciting event announcements over this past month, Pride In The Park Chicago will return for a second year with a compelling musical lineup.

Pride In The Park first debuted as a one-day event in 2019. It will now return as a limited capacity, two-day ticketed fest on Saturday, June 26th and Sunday, June 27th at the historic Grant Park, home to Lollapalooza.

The event will feature a wide array of musical artists, with The Queen of Funk and ten-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan headlining. Electronic music lovers should be drawn in by the other headliners, superstars Gryffin and Tiësto.

Sprucing up the lineup is Australian singer-songwriter Betty Who, who performed at Pride In The Park's inaugural edition. Other noteworthy artists include Tracy Young, the first woman ever to receive a Grammy in the remix category, Alyssa Edwards of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and legendary Chicago deep house producer Derrick Carter.

Flyer for Pride In The Park Chicago's 2021 edition, which features headliners Chaka Khan, Gryffin, and Tiësto. Pride In The Park Chicago

"To say we are excited is an understatement," said Dusty Carpenter, President and lead organizer of Pride in the Park. "We have legendary artists—with 12 Grammys —diverse Allies and Queer icons that are going to simply bring the house down."

Pride in the Park will serve as one of the Windy City's first outdoor festivals since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival will act as the flagship event of Chicago's Pride Month, supported by several other local happenings. Tickets for the event are on sale via the Pride In The Park Chicago website.