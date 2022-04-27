The Chainsmokers, Alesso, Moore Kismet, More to Perform at Pride In The Park Chicago
Get your dancing shoes ready, because Pride In The Park is back.
Hosted in Chicago's iconic Grant Park, Pride In The Park is a two-day music festival and inclusive experience organized to celebrate and uplift the LGBTQ+ community. Scheduled for June 25th and 26th, this year's fest will feature two stages, a slate of activist speakers and a bevy of remarkable electronic music talent.
Headlining performances from The Chainsmokers and Alesso will lead the weekend, with support from Joel Corry, Rebecca Black, Daya, Moore Kismet, J. Worra and Mz Worthy, among others. The festival will also feature Spencer Brown, a renowned dance music producer who came out in 2020 and was named one of EDM.com's Best Music Producers last year.
RuPaul's Drag Race winners Shea Couleé, Monet X Change and Priyanka will also grace the main Pride Stage. To keep the party going, there will be special performances by Aaron Aanenson, GSP, Alexandrea Diamond, Avi Sic, Sasha Love, Kenya Black Dupree, Dusty Bahls and many more.
You can check out the current lineup for Pride in the Park Chicago 2022 below.
"We’re excited about the Iconic Chicago Pride Parade making a return that Sunday, with many parade-goers planning to continue the celebration afterward with us at Grant Park," said Dusty Carpenter, Pride In The Park Lead Organizer. "Equally as exciting is being able to present this all-star lineup to the community—keeping our spirits high."
"As much as we celebrate Pride today as a party, it has never been more important to remember that Pride is a protest, and the queer community is continuously fending off anti-gay legislation and sentiments," Carpenter continued. "From anti-trans legislation to 'Don't Say Gay' laws impacting our youth that while we dance we must also fight for one another."
Tickets to Pride In The Park Chicago are on sale now, starting at $45. For more information and to purchase tickets, navigate here.
Pride In The Park 2022 Lineup
Saturday, June 25th
The Chainsmokers
Rebecca Black
Spencer Brown
Monet X Change
Priyanka
Joel Correy
Spencer Brown
Circut Mom
CSP
Aaron Aanenson
Alexandrea Diamond
Avi Sic
Sasha Love
Kenya Black Dupree
Dusty Bahls
Sunday, June 26th
Alesso
Daya
Saucy Santana
J. Worra
Shea Couleé
Moore Kismet
MZ Worthy
Mimi Marks
Khole Couleé
Kenzi Couleé
Bambi Banks Couleé
Lúc Ami
Janky
Juicy Love Dion
Pepper
Travis Fiero
