Barcelona's Primavera Sound Shows America What a Festival Lineup Should Look Like

Move over, Coachella. Barcelona's Primavera Sound has just unleashed a swoon-worthy lineup that has us reconsidering our 2020 festival budget.

The Spanish festival is returning to Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona from June 3rd-7th to celebrate its 20th anniversary. As part of the celebration, Primavera Sound Barcelona has extended its usual four days of programming to include five days of music, highlighting some of the best acts to come out of every genre in the last 20 plus years.



In the arena of rock music, influential artists like The Strokes, Bauhaus, Iggy Pop, and Bikini Kill showcase the best that punk, goth, and garage rock have to offer.

Hip-hop will receive strong representation from the likes of Tyler the Creator, Earl Sweatshirt, King Krule, and Latin trap connoisseur Bad Bunny, accompanied by pop stars Lana Del Rey and Kacey Musgraves.

Artists like trip-hop icons Massive Attack, Berlin's experimental Einstürzende Neubauten, Squarepusher, and Detroit legend Jeff Mills showcase electronic music's experimental side.

Also new this year to Primavera Sound Barcelona is Brunch on the Beach, which will highlight some of the world's biggest names in house and techno including Amelie Lens, Nina Kraviz, Disclosure and Black Coffee.

Primavera Sound Barcelona lineup

Line-by-line, the Primavera Sound 2020 lineup is stunning, offering a program of artists that fit the definition of inclusivity, featuring representation from a diverse range of talent from a variety of cultural backgrounds. With a staggering 211 artists on the lineup across 35 nationalities, Primavera Sound Barcelona has thrown down the gauntlet with which other music festivals will struggle to compete.

General Admission, VIP, and layaway tickets for Primavera Sound Barcelona are available to purchase at primaverasound.com/en.

Watch the lineup announcement below:

