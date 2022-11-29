Primavera Sound Reveals Massive 2023 Lineup With Skrillex, Calvin Harris, Fred again.. and More

The organizers of Primavera Sound have announced a massive 2023 lineup.

Next year's Primavera Sound will be a historic one since it marks the first time the long-standing festival will be held in Barcelona and Madrid, on two consecutive weekends. And organizers are meeting the moment by revealing a staggering lineup of artists from the worlds of hip-hop, pop, rock, dance music and everything in-between.

The 2023 fest will feature performances from Skrillex, Calvin Harris, Depeche Mode, Hudson Mohawke, Charlotte de Witte and Fred again.., among other electronic music stars. Headliners include Halsey, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía and Blur.

Primavera Sound 2023 will kick off June 1-3 at the Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona before heading to Madrid's Ciudad del Rock in Arganda del Rey June 8-10 for the event's second weekend.

Check out the full Primavera Sound 2023 lineup below.

