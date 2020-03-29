Festival organizers have announced that Primavera Sound has been postponed due to COVID-19. Originally scheduled to take place June 3rd-7th, the festival has now been moved to the end of August.

They've announced that all tickets to the previous date will be valid for the rescheduled show. As of right now, future ticket sales have been paused until the Spanish government lowers the country's state of alarm.

In a statement posted to the official festival website, organizers shared an uplifting message telling attendees to stay strong and look to the future celebrations. In their own words:

"Let's all face this together. We will get through this together. And we will celebrate our 20th anniversary together. We are waiting for you in the Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona at the end of August. Primavera in summer, for once in a lifetime."

Primavera Sound 2020 will now take place August 26th-30th in Barcelona, Spain. For more information, head over to the festival's website below. This year's festival will host performances from Lana Del Ray, Massive Attack, Bad Bunny, and more.

H/T: Dancing Astronaut

