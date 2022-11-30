Honey Dijon, Denis Sulta, More Confirmed to Perform for Printworks' Final Season

London's iconic Printworks is approaching its final season in 2023—and it's going out with a bang.

Beginning February 4th, 2023, the beloved concert venue's last season will open with Body Movements, the U.K.'s first queer and trans music festival. Printworks will then welcome Ibiza's ANTS brand before takeovers by AVA Festival on February 25th, Ed Banger Records on March 3rd and Drumcode on March 17th.

The weekend of Easter will be perhaps one of the biggest weekends for the closing season. London-based promoter The Hydra will host a huge collaboration between fabric, FWD>>, Plastic People, Tresor and That's How It Is!. The lineups for these shows have not yet been revealed.

"Over the past six years Printworks has hosted the world’s best electronic music talent," reads an announcement on the club's Instagram page. "For the Final Season we’ve created a programme that brings together guests and partners who have been with us throughout Printworks’ journey, along with some new parties and breakout brands. Our biggest season to date will be a celebration of the history of Printworks and a farewell to the venue for the last time in its current guise."

Last year, the owner of the property submitted a proposal to redevelop the Printworks property and convert it into office space. And despite a vigorous campaign and petition against this redevelopment, the Southwark Council ultimately approved the plan.

Officials recognized the success of Printworks since it opened its doors in 2017. However, they said the club version of the venue, which used to be a newspaper printing facility, was only temporary as the plan to convert it had been in the works for quite some time.

The property's new development will consist of a "three-part building ranging from five to seven stories, featuring a mix of offices and retail, as part of a larger Canada Water redevelopment 'master plan,'" according to Resident Advisor.