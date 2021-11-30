Printworks Announces Spring and Summer 2022 Lineup With Charlotte de Witte, Flying Lotus, More
Printworks is celebrating its demi-decade anniversary in a big way in 2022.
To commemorate five years since the inception of the famed London concert venue, organizers have announced the lineup and schedule for its spring and summer 2022 season. Helena Hauff, Charlotte de Witte, Flying Lotus, Solomun, and GoldFish will grace the stage at Printworks next year, among many other DJs and electronic music linchpins.
According to a press release, the SS22 shows will feature an "immersive, multi-sensory experience" at the fan-favorite venue, a converted printing plant that used to publish The Daily Mail and the Evening Standard. "The best is yet to come…" reads the caption in a recent promo video uploaded on the Printworks YouTube channel.
"Our upcoming season marks five years since the inception of Printworks London," said Bradley Thompson, Managing Director of Broadwick Live, in a press statement. "During that time, we’ve had the honour of hosting some of the worlds best artists as well as creating a platform to showcase a cross-section of new and up and coming talent. We’re incredibly grateful to our guests for their continued support, and their contribution towards making Printworks what it is today. As a team we’re committed to the continuous evolution of the brand, the best is yet to come."
Printworks will also host the return of the AVA Conference, a two-day summit comprising panels, workshops and club showcases featuring some of the leading voices and artists in the electronic music and audiovisual arts.
Pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday, December 1st at 11AM before the general sale kicks off the following day at the same time. You can sign up for exclusive access to tickets here and check out the full schedule below.
PRINTWORKS LONDON 2022 LISTINGS
Friday 4th February / PARTIBOI69
Partiboi69
A-Z
Egyptian Lover (Live)
Hoe__mies
Miley Serious b2b X-Coast
UNIIQU3
Teki Latex
Saturday 5th February / BREAKIN SCIENCE 20
AMPLIFY
BassLayerz
Very Special Guest PLayaz
Benny L
Brockie
Bryan Gee
Capital Punishment
Ed Rush & Optical
Ego Trippin
Filthy Habits
Hedex
Inter
Kara
Kleu
Logan D
Majistrate
Mozey
NBC
Nu Elementz
Randall b2b Dillinja
Ripraw
Serum
Slipz
Sota
Sub Zero
TNA - Nu Elementz
Voltage b2b Hedex
Voltage
V Dubz
Friday 11th February / KURUPT FM
Saturday 12th February / BAKERMAT
Offenbach
Regard
Rules
Tube & Berger
More TBA
Friday 18th February / KURUPT FM
Saturday 19th February / FOLAMOUR
Folamour & Guests TBA
Friday 25th February / LA DISCOTHEQUE
Kenny Dope
House Gospel Choir
Erol Alkan pres. Disco 3000
Joe Goddard
Crazy P - DJ Set
Prosumer
Guy Williams b2b Jon Jury
Jaye Ward
Lulah Francs
& Guests TBA
Friday 4th March / GOLDFISH
Goldfish & Guests TBA
Saturday 12th March / ANTS
Ammara
Amyelle
Andrea Oliva b2b Ilario Alicante
Chelina Manuhutu
Eli & Fur
Richy Ahmed
Syreeta
The Menendez Brothers
Wheats
Special Guests TBA
Friday 18th March / AVA LONDON
Saturday 19th March / CRITICAL SOUND
PRESS HALLS
Mefjus
Serum
Enei
Halogenix
Kasra
Bladerunner
Particle
Levela b2b T>I
Cauzer b2b Spectral
Special Guests: Skeptical & SP:MC
MCs
GQ
Jakes
Charli Brix
Carasel
Slay
INKWELLS
Buunshin
Chimpo b2b Sam Binga ft.. Redders & Trigga
EN:VY
Fade Black
Foreign Concept
Gyrofield b2b Latesleeper
Hyroglifics
Klinical
QZB ft. Gardna & Rider Shafique
Waeys
MCs
T-Man
XL
Georgia B2B Jaydrop b2b TS2W
Friday 25th March / RE- TEXTURED
Baby T
Héctor Oaks
Helena Hauff
Krankbrother
LSDXOXO
Nkisi
Paula Temple
Rebekkah
Rødhåd & Vril present Out Of Place Artefacts (Live AV)
Skee Mask b2b Stenny
VTSS
Friday 1st April / MUSIC ON
Marco Carola
Saturday 2nd April / CUTTIN HEADZ
Martinez Brothers & Guests TBA
Friday 8th April / TRICK
Patrick Topping & Guests TBA
Saturday 9th April / KNTXT
Charlotte de Witte & Guests TBA
Thursday 14th April / NETSKY
Netsky & Special Guests TBA
Friday 22nd April / SOUNDCRASH PRESENTS FLYING LOTUS
Flying Lotus & Guests TBA
Friday 29th April / FUSE PRESENTS
Guests TBA
Saturday 1st May / SOLOMUN
Solomun & Guests TBA