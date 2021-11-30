Printworks Announces Spring and Summer 2022 Lineup With Charlotte de Witte, Flying Lotus, More

Printworks is celebrating its demi-decade anniversary in a big way in 2022.

To commemorate five years since the inception of the famed London concert venue, organizers have announced the lineup and schedule for its spring and summer 2022 season. Helena Hauff, Charlotte de Witte, Flying Lotus, Solomun, and GoldFish will grace the stage at Printworks next year, among many other DJs and electronic music linchpins.

According to a press release, the SS22 shows will feature an "immersive, multi-sensory experience" at the fan-favorite venue, a converted printing plant that used to publish The Daily Mail and the Evening Standard. "The best is yet to come…" reads the caption in a recent promo video uploaded on the Printworks YouTube channel.

"Our upcoming season marks five years since the inception of Printworks London," said Bradley Thompson, Managing Director of Broadwick Live, in a press statement. "During that time, we’ve had the honour of hosting some of the worlds best artists as well as creating a platform to showcase a cross-section of new and up and coming talent. We’re incredibly grateful to our guests for their continued support, and their contribution towards making Printworks what it is today. As a team we’re committed to the continuous evolution of the brand, the best is yet to come."

Printworks will also host the return of the AVA Conference, a two-day summit comprising panels, workshops and club showcases featuring some of the leading voices and artists in the electronic music and audiovisual arts.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Wednesday, December 1st at 11AM before the general sale kicks off the following day at the same time. You can sign up for exclusive access to tickets here and check out the full schedule below.

PRINTWORKS LONDON 2022 LISTINGS

Friday 4th February / PARTIBOI69

Partiboi69

A-Z

Egyptian Lover (Live)

Hoe__mies

Miley Serious b2b X-Coast

UNIIQU3

Teki Latex



Saturday 5th February / BREAKIN SCIENCE 20

AMPLIFY

BassLayerz

Very Special Guest PLayaz

Benny L

Brockie

Bryan Gee

Capital Punishment

Ed Rush & Optical

Ego Trippin

Filthy Habits

Hedex

Inter

Kara

Kleu

Logan D

Majistrate

Mozey

NBC

Nu Elementz

Randall b2b Dillinja

Ripraw

Serum

Slipz

Sota

Sub Zero

TNA - Nu Elementz

Voltage b2b Hedex

Voltage

V Dubz



Friday 11th February / KURUPT FM



Saturday 12th February / BAKERMAT

Offenbach

Regard

Rules

Tube & Berger

More TBA



Friday 18th February / KURUPT FM



Saturday 19th February / FOLAMOUR

Folamour & Guests TBA



Friday 25th February / LA DISCOTHEQUE

Kenny Dope

House Gospel Choir

Erol Alkan pres. Disco 3000

Joe Goddard

Crazy P - DJ Set

Prosumer

Guy Williams b2b Jon Jury

Jaye Ward

Lulah Francs

& Guests TBA



Friday 4th March / GOLDFISH

Goldfish & Guests TBA



Saturday 12th March / ANTS

Ammara

Amyelle

Andrea Oliva b2b Ilario Alicante

Chelina Manuhutu

Eli & Fur

Richy Ahmed

Syreeta

The Menendez Brothers

Wheats

Special Guests TBA



Friday 18th March / AVA LONDON



Saturday 19th March / CRITICAL SOUND

PRESS HALLS

Mefjus

Serum

Enei

Halogenix

Kasra

Bladerunner

Particle

Levela b2b T>I

Cauzer b2b Spectral

Special Guests: Skeptical & SP:MC

MCs

GQ

Jakes

Charli Brix

Carasel

Slay



INKWELLS

Buunshin

Chimpo b2b Sam Binga ft.. Redders & Trigga

EN:VY

Fade Black

Foreign Concept

Gyrofield b2b Latesleeper

Hyroglifics

Klinical

QZB ft. Gardna & Rider Shafique

Waeys

MCs

T-Man

XL

Georgia B2B Jaydrop b2b TS2W



Friday 25th March / RE- TEXTURED

Baby T

Héctor Oaks

Helena Hauff

Krankbrother

LSDXOXO

Nkisi

Paula Temple

Rebekkah

Rødhåd & Vril present Out Of Place Artefacts (Live AV)

Skee Mask b2b Stenny

VTSS



Friday 1st April / MUSIC ON

Marco Carola



Saturday 2nd April / CUTTIN HEADZ

Martinez Brothers & Guests TBA



Friday 8th April / TRICK

Patrick Topping & Guests TBA



Saturday 9th April / KNTXT

Charlotte de Witte & Guests TBA



Thursday 14th April / NETSKY

Netsky & Special Guests TBA



Friday 22nd April / SOUNDCRASH PRESENTS FLYING LOTUS

Flying Lotus & Guests TBA



Friday 29th April / FUSE PRESENTS

Guests TBA



Saturday 1st May / SOLOMUN

Solomun & Guests TBA