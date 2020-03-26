Proximity and Brownies & Lemonade Announce Festival Livestream

In a period of self-isolation due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, many live music events and festivals have been canceled or postponed due to new regulations and legislation requiring the public to limit social interaction. To the dismay of many music fans worldwide, this means that they won't be seeing some of their favorite artists live anytime soon. Fortunately, technology is here to help, and many organizers have taken to the internet to bring fans live music from their favorite artists, virtually.

Following suit with many major festivals and artists, YouTube channel and record label Proximity alongside the DIY event organizers Brownies & Lemonade have decided to stream a virtual festival of their own, Digital Mirage. The event will feature some gargantuan names in the realm of EDM, including festival mainstays like Kaskade and Alison Wonderland, an Avicii tribute set from Sandro Cavazza, a Dabin and Said The Sky back-to-back set, and more.

Both organizations extensive networks and long history within the EDM scene has allowed them to put together a virtual event that will undoubtedly satiate cravings for fans who are eager to hear some great music while they can't be in close proximity with their peers as usual.

There's no telling exactly how long the self-quarantine will last while the COVID-19 pandemic runs rampant, but thankfully artists and organizers haven't forgotten about their fans and will continue putting on events like Digital Mirage.

H/t: YourEDM

