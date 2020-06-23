PUBG Enlists deadmau5 for "GAMING 2 GIVE BACK" Charity Livestream

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) has enlisted arguably their biggest supporter in the dance music arena for a forthcoming livestream event.

It's deadmau5, Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers, and professional streamers Halifax and Hambinooo against the world in a high stakes battle royale broadcast. On June 24th, the charity event titled "GAMING 2 GIVE BACK" kicks off on Twitch starting at 3PM ET (12PM PDT).

GAMING 2 GIVE BACK Charity Livestream Lineup

In the last few years, deadmau5's love for PUBG has been no secret. The "Pomegranate" producer has been known to frequently stream PUBG in his spare time, only reinforcing him as true force to be reckoned with in the gaming community. The masked producer became closer to the game than ever before in 2018 during an official Xbox Live Sessions streaming event, where the PUBG-themed mau5head made its debut, complete with frying pan ears and all. We'll see how deadmau5's skills fare in this week's post-apocalyptic slog that'll put him to the test.

The "GAMING 2 GIVE BACK" event will be fundraising in support of No Kid Hungry. For every viewer catching the broadcast at home, PUBG Corporation will donate $1 up to a total donation of $100,000. Catch all the action on the PlaywithPUBG Twitch channel.

