It wasn't all that long ago that we brought you the news that Q-Vents had brought drum and bass legends Planet Of The Drums to the Mile High City. This time partnering with time-tested fellow promoters Reload Productions, the Denver collective has proudly announced an event co-headlined by Delty Heavy and Laxx at the Marquis Theater on February 1st, 2020 with doors opening at 8:00 PM.

Both artists hail from the U.K., but where the former specializes in drum and bass the latter is known for heavy dubstep. Providing support are locals Fury, Ishe, Saltee, Afterlite and Ryan Vail. As if that weren't enough, the Q-Vents team are holding a contest to give two lucky entrants a pair of tickets each. All you must do to enter is follow the instructions in the widget below. The contest will end at 1:00 MST on January 31st.

Q-Vents is the brainchild of Jake Browning, a Denver promoter who specializes in bass music bookings. It evolved from a company called Quake Productions that he founded in 2012 after electronic rock duo Breathe Carolina suggested the name to him during a 2014 show. In the years since, Q-Vents has booked such artists as Panda Eye, Kill Paris, Mitis, Trivecta, Chime, Rekoil, Reid Speed, ETC! ETC! and Riot Ten. The full-service event management firm has even expanded outside of bass music bookings, and is known to organize events of almost any genre.

For more information on Q-Vents and Reload Productions' February 1st event headlined by Delta Heavy and Laxx, visit the Facebook event page. Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite.

