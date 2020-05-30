EDM.com Presents Quarantini Chats: A New Lockdown Elixir Interview Series

Whether they're bedazzling eggs with rhinestones, baking their own sourdough from scratch, or concocting absurd cocktails, those in the social media community at large have embraced their creativity during their time in quarantine.

Harnessing that creativity and manifesting it into the dance music community, EDM.com is proud to announce the launch of a new Instagram Live interview series called Quarantini Chats. The series invites the biggest music producers and DJs in the game to join our platform, craft a custom quarantini, and dive into a wide range of topics as they sip and wax poetic with our special guest interviewers, The Hotel Lobby.

Join us via Instagram Live today at 3PM PST (6PM ET) for the inaugural episode of Quarantini Chats featuring recent HARD Recs signee and EDM renaissance man Wuki. If you'd like to craft Wuki's signature cocktail and immerse yourself in the interview, you can find the ingredients below.

Wuki's Quarantini:

1.5 oz gin

2 oz kombucha

1/4 oz simple syrup

1/4 oz oz lemon juice

Editor's Note: EDM.com does not condone, encourage, or tolerate underage drinking.

