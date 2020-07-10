EDM.com Presents "Quarantini Chats" Episode #2: Kaleena Zanders and VenessaMichaels

Whether they're bedazzling eggs with rhinestones, baking their own sourdough from scratch, or concocting absurd cocktails, those in the social media community at large have embraced their creativity during their time in quarantine. Harnessing that creativity and manifesting it into the dance music community, EDM.com's Instagram Live interview series Quarantini Chats invites the biggest music producers and DJs in the game to join our platform and craft a custom cocktail as they sip and dive into a wide range of topics with our special guest hosts, The Hotel Lobby.

Fresh off the release of their decadent single "Creme Brulee," a sun-kissed, R&B-inspired breakbeat bop, Kaleena Zanders and VenessaMichaels are ready to pour up and show up. Ahead of the impending release of their collaborative 5-track EP Sunset Situations later this fall via their own Go Off Studios banner, Zanders and Michaels are joining EDM.com for the second episode of "Quarantini Chats."

Join us via Instagram Live tomorrow, July 11th, at 12PM PDT (3PM ET) for the show. If you'd like to craft their signature cocktail and immerse yourself in the interview, you can find the ingredients below.

KALEENA ZANDERS & VENESSAMICHAELS' "RANCH MAI TAI" QUARANTINI:

Coconut rum

Light rum

Dark rum

Orange juice

Pineapple juice

Grenadine

Editor's Note: EDM.com does not condone, encourage, or tolerate underage drinking.