RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce Additional Southern California Headlining Shows

RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce Additional Southern California Headlining Shows

The trio added a third headline date at Banc of California Stadium due to extremely high demand.
Author:
Publish date:

Derek Fallon

The trio added a third headline date at Banc of California Stadium due to extremely high demand.

This past week beloved Australian electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL proved just how high the demand is for live music as it makes its comeback.

The group sold out their November 12th and 13th performances at the 22,000-capacity Banc of California Stadium before tickets were officially released to the public. In response, the electronic demigods have added one final performance date on Sunday, November 14th. Tickets officially go on sale today at 12PM PT (3PM ET).

The concert dates mark the first official electronic headline shows ever at the stadium, which serves as the home to Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC and the future home of the National Women's Soccer League's Angel City FC. RÜFÜS DU SOL's Banc of California Stadium shows also mark the trio's return to Los Angeles after their epic 2019 LA Historic Park performance, which attracted around 20,500 fans.

RÜFÜS DU SOL's largest headlining show to date was expanded to a three-night run at Banc of California Stadium.

RÜFÜS DU SOL's largest headlining show to date was expanded to a three-night run at Banc of California Stadium.

The upcoming performances will also feature an opening performance from fellow Australian electronic act Flight Facilities. RÜFÜS DU SOL are also teaming up with renowned Los Angeles experience creators and longtime collaborators Do LaB for the shows. Do LaB is responsible for booking some of RÜFÜS DU SOL's first stateside performances including a seminal 2016 Coachella performance.

In December 2020, they announced the release of their highly anticipated fourth studio album on Kobalt. A release date is still unknown, but concert-goers can expect to hear both new and old RÜFÜS DU SOL tracks in their Banc of California Stadium sets. In addition, the trio is also scheduled to perform at fabled Colorado open air venue Red Rocks this August. 

FOLLOW RÜFÜS DU SOL:

Facebook: facebook.com/rufusdusol
Twitter: twitter.com/RufusDuSol
Instagram: instagram.com/rufusdusol
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Kxq86k

Related

unnamed
EVENTS

RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce Largest Headline Show to Date

Flight Facilities will join the trio in November 2021 at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium.

c585255fccec55452afee5db992ac0e4
EVENTS

RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce Largest Headling Performance at Los Angeles State Historic Park

Support from Bob Moses and Lastlings.

Rufus
MUSIC RELEASES

RÜFÜS DU SOL Premiere Audiovisual Experience, Live from Joshua Tree

Following their 2020 GRAMMY nominations, Australian trio RÜFÜS DU SOL released a new live immersive film.

RUFUS DU SOL_photo credit_Alex George
NEWS

RÜFÜS DU SOL to Premiere Immersive Concert Recording, Live from Joshua Tree

Following their GRAMMY nominations, RÜFÜS DU SOL will take it to the next level by releasing a never-before-seen live concert experience.

Rufus Du Sol Lastlings
MUSIC RELEASES

Lastlings Get the RÜFÜS DU SOL Remix Treatment on "No Time"

The Grammy Award-nominated Australian trio have delivered only their third official remix.

RÜFÜS DU SOL press image 2020
MUSIC RELEASES

Confirmed: A Fourth RÜFÜS DU SOL Album is on the Way in 2021

The trio have spent 2020 in the studio working on new music.

DSC_0681
FEATURES

5 Highlights from RÜFÜS DU SOL's Sold-Out Lollapalooza Aftershow

The Australian EDM trio performed at The Vic Theatre Wednesday night.

Martin Garrix 2020
EVENTS

Martin Garrix, The Chemical Brothers, RÜFÜS DU SOL to Perform at 2021 Open'er Festival

They join headliner Kendrick Lamar.