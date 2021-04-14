RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce Additional Southern California Headlining Shows

This past week beloved Australian electronic trio RÜFÜS DU SOL proved just how high the demand is for live music as it makes its comeback.

The group sold out their November 12th and 13th performances at the 22,000-capacity Banc of California Stadium before tickets were officially released to the public. In response, the electronic demigods have added one final performance date on Sunday, November 14th. Tickets officially go on sale today at 12PM PT (3PM ET).

The concert dates mark the first official electronic headline shows ever at the stadium, which serves as the home to Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC and the future home of the National Women's Soccer League's Angel City FC. RÜFÜS DU SOL's Banc of California Stadium shows also mark the trio's return to Los Angeles after their epic 2019 LA Historic Park performance, which attracted around 20,500 fans.

RÜFÜS DU SOL's largest headlining show to date was expanded to a three-night run at Banc of California Stadium.

The upcoming performances will also feature an opening performance from fellow Australian electronic act Flight Facilities. RÜFÜS DU SOL are also teaming up with renowned Los Angeles experience creators and longtime collaborators Do LaB for the shows. Do LaB is responsible for booking some of RÜFÜS DU SOL's first stateside performances including a seminal 2016 Coachella performance.

In December 2020, they announced the release of their highly anticipated fourth studio album on Kobalt. A release date is still unknown, but concert-goers can expect to hear both new and old RÜFÜS DU SOL tracks in their Banc of California Stadium sets. In addition, the trio is also scheduled to perform at fabled Colorado open air venue Red Rocks this August.

FOLLOW RÜFÜS DU SOL:



Facebook: facebook.com/rufusdusol

Twitter: twitter.com/RufusDuSol

Instagram: instagram.com/rufusdusol

Spotify: spoti.fi/2Kxq86k