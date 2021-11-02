Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Rampage Drops Massive 2021 Lineup Topped By Pendulum and Noisia
Rampage Drops Massive 2021 Lineup Topped By Pendulum and Noisia

Rampage's landmark fifth anniversary event will also feature performances by Modestep, Delta Heavy, Eptic, Camo & Krooked, and more.
Rampage's landmark fifth anniversary event will also feature performances by Modestep, Delta Heavy, Eptic, Camo & Krooked, and more.

A bass music stampede is headed right towards Antwerp Belgium after Rampage Festival revealed a lineup that exceeds even the most dedicated headbangers' wildest dreams. 

Rampage, one of the world's biggest drum & bass and dubstep parties, is bringing the grimiest international stars of the genres to their long-held home at Sportpaleis Arena, an 18,000-capacity venue.

For its fifth anniversary, Rampage is leaving no stone unturned. With artists hailing from the U.S., U.K., Belgium, France, Netherlands, Austria, and more, Rampage is bringing together a palette of styles from across the world, creating one of the world's largest holistic bass music events of its kind.

Topping the lineup are Pendulum, who returned after a 10-year hiatus in 2020. Since then, the legendary live trio have performed a select number of shows on the back of their 2021 Elemental EP release. On the other side of the coin, Noisia are bringing their bittersweet farewell tour to Rampage before retiring the storied, 20-year project at the end of 2021.

The two day marathon of music will additionally include sets from Koven, Modestep, Delta Heavy, Eptic, Black Sun Empire, Camo & Krooked, and more.

Rampage kicks off on December 10th, 2021 and tickets are available now. 

