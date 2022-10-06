Dimension, FuntCase, More to Headline Rampage’s Momentous Amsterdam Debut

"The biggest drum & bass party in the world” is scheduled to make its debut in Amsterdam this November.

Annually held at the gigantic Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Belgium, Rampage quickly grew into one of Europe’s most beloved bass music events since its debut edition back in 2009, annually bringing together drum & bass and dubstep's most acclaimed artists.

Shortly after Rampage Renegade’s highly anticipated 2022 return to Antwerp—with headline performances from SVDDEN DEATH, MARAUDA, Koven and more—the iconic fest is now gearing up for its debut in Amsterdam, taking over AFAS Live (formerly Heineken Music Hall) November 4-5.

A staggering lineup has been unveiled for Rampage Amsterdam, which is bound to light up AFAS with the festival’s mind-bending production. Fan-favorites Dimension, FuntCase, Voltage, My Nu Leng, Ruth Royall, Elle Rich and Murdock (Rampage’s founder) are slated to perform, as well as 15-piece drum & bass orchestra Polyphonic.

Rampage Amsterdam lineup. Rampage Amsterdam

Black Box, Rampage Amsterdam’s main room, can host upwards of 6,000 people, making for the perfect arena atmosphere for explosive drum & bass sets. The main Black Box hall will be complemented by a smaller room, where 700 can enjoy a rather intimate setting with sets from dubstep’s best.

Steadily growing into one of Europe’s top organizers of bass music festivals, Rampage brought back its camping edition, Rampage Open Air, earlier in the summer while also hosting a special stage takeover at Tomorrowland.

Tickets for Rampage Amsterdam are available here.

