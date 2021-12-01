Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Rampage Festival Postponed Due to Belgian COVID-19 Restrictions
Rampage Festival Postponed Due to Belgian COVID-19 Restrictions

Local authorities in Belgium deemed events unsafe amid fears of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Philippe Wuyts

Local authorities in Belgium deemed events unsafe amid fears of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Rampage, one of the world's largest dubstep and drum & bass music festivals, has been postponed to 2022 amid fears of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. 

The news arrives shortly after the organizers of the Belgium-based fest announced their lineup, which included headlining acts such as Pendulum and NOISIA, for the December 10th and 11th show dates.

Authorities in Belgium decided that it is unsafe for events to continue in the coming weeks, according to a recent Instagram post shared by Rampage. According to a technical brief issued by the World Health Organization on Sunday, "the likelihood of potential further spread of omicron at the global level is high."

"We are truly heartbroken that all our hard work is down the drain again, and we can’t welcome you back to our beloved Sportpaleis for what would surely have been an incredible burst of energy and love," reads Rampage's post. "Please hold tight, and have faith that we’ll come out of all this very soon to celebrate life and bass music, because we will be back and it will be glorious!!!"

The new dates for the festival are now March 18th and 19th, 2022. The 2022 Weekend will also be moved to new dates: October 7th and 8th, 2022. Rampage also stated that the process of re-confirming its artists is "looking good," adding that the acts booked for March 2022 will be moved to the October 2022 event.

Rampage stated via the Instagram post that they will be emailing ticket purchasers more information on what will be happening to their tickets. Passes for March 2022 will remain valid, but ticket-holders will be able to use them for the October 2022 event.

