October 9, 2021
Look Inside a Rave at an Aviation Museum in Brussels

Denkraam/Puck de Groot for IIIMAGINE

Look Inside a Rave at an Aviation Museum in Brussels

You've never seen anything like this before.
Raves can occur just about anywhere, but we never cease to marvel at the strange locations they pop up at in 2021.

Last month, a rave went down at the Aviation Hall of the Royal Museum of the Armed Forces and Military History in Brussels. Inspired by flight and the curiosity that drove humans to develop aircraft, the IIIMAGINE event took place across three days and featured performances from DC Salas, Farrago, Ben Kamal, and Curtis Alto, among others.

Alto, the Belgian dance music duo who organized the event, had a goal to create a one-of-a-kind experience.

"Humans have been dreaming about being able to fly for thousands of years," reads the event's Facebook page. "Whether it was the myth of Icarus in Ancient Greece or the scientific endeavour of Leonardo Da Vinci, looking at the birds and coming up with revolutionary technologies. It is startling that today we do have an Aviation Hall full of human inventions that are able to fly."

Take a look at some snapshots and videos from the rave below.

243015377_391701595743714_316795566221603708_n
243025538_391701545743719_2711919711981538303_n
243206684_391701585743715_5622668652587616499_n
243016599_391701542410386_2699749020462273717_n
243007210_391701592410381_5467652869981280044_n

242892879_390930312487509_989132243225702482_n




244335269_394564102124130_8678555962901000367_n
244333461_394564098790797_7986803509261685945_n
243547585_394564105457463_6295544742874755938_n
242925858_390930255820848_6556468372688022812_n
242892879_390930312487509_989132243225702482_n
242869193_390930199154187_676364433101098256_n
242733241_390272669219940_5635634461750702961_n
242808927_390273249219882_1729812343248248724_n
242733241_390273492553191_923139296879267582_n

