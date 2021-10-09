Look Inside a Rave at an Aviation Museum in Brussels

Raves can occur just about anywhere, but we never cease to marvel at the strange locations they pop up at in 2021.

Last month, a rave went down at the Aviation Hall of the Royal Museum of the Armed Forces and Military History in Brussels. Inspired by flight and the curiosity that drove humans to develop aircraft, the IIIMAGINE event took place across three days and featured performances from DC Salas, Farrago, Ben Kamal, and Curtis Alto, among others.

Alto, the Belgian dance music duo who organized the event, had a goal to create a one-of-a-kind experience.

"Humans have been dreaming about being able to fly for thousands of years," reads the event's Facebook page. "Whether it was the myth of Icarus in Ancient Greece or the scientific endeavour of Leonardo Da Vinci, looking at the birds and coming up with revolutionary technologies. It is startling that today we do have an Aviation Hall full of human inventions that are able to fly."



Take a look at some snapshots and videos from the rave below.

Denkraam/Puck de Groot for IIIMAGINE

